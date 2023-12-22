8,898 Shares in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL) Purchased by Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC

Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 8,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quilter Plc purchased a new position in Ball during the first quarter worth about $401,172,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Ball by 446.3% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ball in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Ball in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ball in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Ball Stock Performance
BALL traded up $0.70 on Friday, hitting $57.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,885,409. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.31. The firm has a market cap of $18.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.88. Ball Co. has a 12 month low of $42.81 and a 12 month high of $62.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.
Ball Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.67%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Ball from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Ball from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Ball from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.44.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, COO Ronald J. Lewis bought 4,637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $53.91 per share, for a total transaction of $249,980.67. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,606,356.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.
About Ball
Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.
