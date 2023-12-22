City Holding Co. Has $1.62 Million Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

City Holding Co. increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,502 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $1,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ADM. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Archer-Daniels-Midland Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE ADM opened at $70.92 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.83. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a one year low of $69.31 and a one year high of $96.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.10. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 4.05%. The business had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on ADM. BMO Capital Markets lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday. Stephens reduced their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.80.

View Our Latest Analysis on Archer-Daniels-Midland

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

(Free Report)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.