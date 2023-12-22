Sanjay Mehrotra Sells 7,000 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Stock

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.61, for a total transaction of $571,270.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,759 shares in the company, valued at $53,190,051.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Sanjay Mehrotra also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 13th, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 127,000 shares of Micron Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total transaction of $10,161,270.00.

On Tuesday, December 5th, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.55, for a total value of $514,850.00.

On Tuesday, November 28th, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $525,490.00.

On Tuesday, November 21st, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.73, for a total value of $537,110.00.

On Tuesday, November 14th, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 22,000 shares of Micron Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.94, for a total transaction of $1,692,680.00.

On Tuesday, November 7th, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.66, for a total transaction of $508,620.00.

On Tuesday, October 31st, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.13, for a total value of $462,910.00.

On Tuesday, October 24th, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total value of $472,780.00.

On Tuesday, October 17th, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $483,000.00.

On Tuesday, October 10th, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total transaction of $486,780.00.

Micron Technology Price Performance

MU stock opened at $85.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.35 billion, a PE ratio of -16.01 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $48.43 and a one year high of $86.02.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 11.65% and a negative net margin of 37.53%. Micron Technology’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -8.61%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the third quarter worth $28,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the third quarter worth $27,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 68.3% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 488 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Raymond James increased their target price on Micron Technology from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $71.50 to $74.75 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.61.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

