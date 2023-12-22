Cooper Financial Group Buys 4,089 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Cooper Financial Group boosted its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 75.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,490 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,089 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

In related news, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 8,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total transaction of $602,110.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 49,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,360,689.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Micron Technology news, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 8,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total value of $602,110.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 49,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,360,689.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.19, for a total value of $477,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 582,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,745,359.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 238,390 shares of company stock worth $18,218,843. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Micron Technology Trading Up 8.6 %

Micron Technology stock opened at $85.48 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.42. The company has a market cap of $94.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.01 and a beta of 1.31. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.43 and a 52-week high of $86.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 11.65% and a negative net margin of 37.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. Analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -1.8 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -8.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on MU. StockNews.com began coverage on Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.61.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

