Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 29th

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 20th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.115 per share by the semiconductor manufacturer on Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th.

Micron Technology has a dividend payout ratio of -33.1% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Micron Technology to earn $5.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.46 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.3%.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Micron Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $85.48 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.42. Micron Technology has a twelve month low of $48.43 and a twelve month high of $86.02. The company has a market cap of $94.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.01 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Insider Activity

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.06. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 11.65% and a negative net margin of 37.53%. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Micron Technology will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 3,508 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total value of $244,542.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 155,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,829,587.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Micron Technology news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 3,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total transaction of $244,542.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 155,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,829,587.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.61, for a total value of $571,270.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,190,051.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 238,390 shares of company stock worth $18,218,843 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Micron Technology

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MU. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 411.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,274,070 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $763,398,000 after purchasing an additional 12,286,893 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $581,559,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,185,790 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $709,006,000 after buying an additional 5,274,984 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 258.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,152,787 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $388,303,000 after buying an additional 4,434,124 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 327.0% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 5,356,380 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $267,722,000 after buying an additional 4,101,975 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Micron Technology from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.61.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MU

About Micron Technology

(Get Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.