Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 37.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.65%. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Micron Technology updated its Q2 guidance to ($0.35)-($0.21) EPS and its Q2 2024 guidance to -0.350–0.210 EPS.

Micron Technology Stock Up 8.6 %

MU stock opened at $85.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.42. The company has a market capitalization of $94.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.01 and a beta of 1.31. Micron Technology has a 52 week low of $48.43 and a 52 week high of $86.02. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is -8.61%.

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

Institutional Trading of Micron Technology

In other news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 3,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total value of $244,542.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,829,587.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 3,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total value of $244,542.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,829,587.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 127,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total transaction of $10,161,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,147,237.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 238,390 shares of company stock valued at $18,218,843. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NCM Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Micron Technology by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,695 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 79.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on MU. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group increased their target price on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Micron Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on Micron Technology from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Micron Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.61.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Stories

