Columbus Macro LLC Sells 383 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Columbus Macro LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 383 shares during the quarter. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kroger by 239.9% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 168,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,519,000 after acquiring an additional 118,581 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Kroger during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $256,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kroger during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $244,000. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kroger by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kroger by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the period. 78.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE KR traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.40. The company had a trading volume of 126,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,066,916. The company has a market capitalization of $32.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.83. The Kroger Co. has a twelve month low of $42.10 and a twelve month high of $50.36.

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.04. Kroger had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 1.27%. The company had revenue of $33.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. Kroger’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on KR shares. TheStreet upgraded Kroger from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Stephens reduced their price target on Kroger from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Kroger from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Kroger in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.27.

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

