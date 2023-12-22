Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Sold by Columbus Macro LLC

Columbus Macro LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 26 shares during the quarter. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTAS. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 39.9% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 333 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Cintas by 18.7% in the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Cintas by 4.8% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 485 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 18,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,128,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Cintas alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CTAS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Cintas from $550.00 to $530.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Cintas in a report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $625.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Cintas from $524.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $551.00 to $590.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $550.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 1,968 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $514.17, for a total transaction of $1,011,886.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,213,562.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 15.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cintas Stock Up 6.6 %

Shares of CTAS stock traded up $36.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $589.95. 670,771 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 372,636. Cintas Co. has a 52 week low of $423.06 and a 52 week high of $591.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $535.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $509.25. The company has a market capitalization of $60.09 billion, a PE ratio of 44.39, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 36.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.12 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 14.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is 40.63%.

Cintas Profile

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.