VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Shares Sold by Columbus Macro LLC

Columbus Macro LLC reduced its stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,110 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $1,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VICI. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the first quarter worth $29,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the first quarter worth $38,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 51.5% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 50.0% during the third quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 62.9% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the period. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.08.

VICI Properties Stock Up 0.6 %

VICI stock opened at $31.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.63 and a 52 week high of $35.07.

VICI Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.25%. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is presently 69.46%.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

