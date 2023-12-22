David J Yvars Group Has $2.83 Million Stock Position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

David J Yvars Group grew its position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,747 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. HubSpot accounts for approximately 2.4% of David J Yvars Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. David J Yvars Group’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $2,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HUBS. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 49.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the first quarter worth $1,385,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 12.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 776 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the first quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 0.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 64,334 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,562,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. 87.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at HubSpot

In other HubSpot news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.30, for a total value of $7,054,500.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,173,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other HubSpot news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.30, for a total value of $7,054,500.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,173,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.17, for a total value of $295,458.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,227,099.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,850 shares of company stock worth $21,363,614 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Trading Up 0.4 %

HUBS opened at $580.44 on Friday. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $267.99 and a 52-week high of $584.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $469.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $500.83.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.38. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 8.67%. The business had revenue of $557.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on HUBS. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on HubSpot from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Mizuho boosted their target price on HubSpot from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on HubSpot from $520.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Capital One Financial began coverage on HubSpot in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $525.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on HubSpot from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $584.62.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

