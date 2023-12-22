HB Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $5,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CGN Advisors LLC increased its stake in Waste Management by 2.9% during the third quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 9,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 4.3% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 24,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,713,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 3.9% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 6,134 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 9.4% during the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 3,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 9.0% during the third quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 11,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,808,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the period. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 14,288 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.44, for a total value of $2,435,246.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,060,988.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Waste Management news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 14,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.44, for a total value of $2,435,246.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 41,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,060,988.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.19, for a total value of $1,720,117.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,405,257.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,598 shares of company stock worth $7,517,269 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WM opened at $176.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market cap of $71.21 billion, a PE ratio of 31.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.31. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $148.31 and a 12-month high of $179.50.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.02. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 34.14%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.56%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WM shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Waste Management from $179.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Waste Management from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Waste Management from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Waste Management in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.93.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

