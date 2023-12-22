Summit Global Investments Increases Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Summit Global Investments lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 133.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,806 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,892 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $5,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 81,305.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,907,328 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $927,896,000 after buying an additional 1,904,985 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 197.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,495,056 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $253,332,000 after acquiring an additional 992,835 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 426.6% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,203,558 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $104,767,000 after acquiring an additional 975,012 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at approximately $351,143,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 586.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 369,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $163,097,000 after acquiring an additional 315,700 shares during the period. 74.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $555.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Lockheed Martin from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $532.00 to $510.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. UBS Group began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $470.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $484.07.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

LMT opened at $448.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $111.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $393.77 and a 1-year high of $508.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $446.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $445.34.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.67 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $16.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.73 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 75.46% and a net margin of 10.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.87 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $3.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.04%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

