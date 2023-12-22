Weaver Consulting Group Has $429,000 Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Weaver Consulting Group cut its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 13.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3,500.0% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 72 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 32.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA DIA opened at $373.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $348.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $345.84. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $314.97 and a 12-month high of $376.34.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

