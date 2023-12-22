Summit Global Investments Cuts Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Summit Global Investments lowered its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 10.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,576 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 15,609 shares during the quarter. Progressive accounts for about 1.3% of Summit Global Investments’ portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Progressive were worth $18,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Progressive by 1.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,860 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Progressive by 0.4% in the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 18,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Progressive by 1.0% in the second quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 8,192 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co increased its holdings in Progressive by 1.8% in the third quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 4,898 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Progressive by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 3,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Progressive alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.89, for a total value of $14,660,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,863,574.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.89, for a total value of $14,660,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,863,574.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Kelly sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $2,250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,521,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 115,772 shares of company stock valued at $18,619,379 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Trading Down 4.1 %

NYSE PGR opened at $150.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.42. The Progressive Co. has a 52-week low of $111.41 and a 52-week high of $165.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $158.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The insurance provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $15.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.66 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 17.36%. Equities research analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PGR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Progressive from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Progressive from $163.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Progressive from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Progressive from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.60.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Progressive

Progressive Profile

(Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.