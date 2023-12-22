Seed Wealth Management Inc. Sells 1,615 Shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM)

Seed Wealth Management Inc. decreased its stake in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 66,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,615 shares during the period. VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Seed Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Seed Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.30% of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF worth $1,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,937,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,519,000 after acquiring an additional 14,564 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC raised its position in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 2,024,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,085,000 after acquiring an additional 100,948 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 10.8% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 49,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 4,818 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 9.6% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 36,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 3,165 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 10.4% in the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 46,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 4,319 shares during the period.

VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA HYEM opened at $18.56 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.93 and its 200-day moving average is $17.98. VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $17.37 and a 12-month high of $19.11.

VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF Profile

The VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (HYEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an index that measures the performance of sub-investment-grade corporate debt from emerging markets. HYEM was launched on May 9, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

