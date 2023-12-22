Weaver Consulting Group Grows Stock Holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Weaver Consulting Group grew its holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,932 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,199 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $1,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 55,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 35,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 20,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 58,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 36,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

QYLD opened at $17.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.71. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a 52-week low of $15.69 and a 52-week high of $18.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.35.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Cuts Dividend

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.1611 per share. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

