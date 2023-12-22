Summit Global Investments Boosts Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Summit Global Investments grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 187,208 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,687 shares during the quarter. Gilead Sciences accounts for about 0.9% of Summit Global Investments’ holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $14,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1.5% in the third quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,066 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $310,000. PFG Advisors raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 24.1% in the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 36.2% in the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,894 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 4,222 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GILD. HSBC began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Leerink Partnrs reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.06.

Insider Activity at Gilead Sciences

In related news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,320,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $78.93 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.29. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.87 and a 12 month high of $88.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.38. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 39.30%. The business had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.38%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

