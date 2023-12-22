Summit Global Investments Sells 72,486 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Summit Global Investments decreased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 75.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,486 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $2,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the third quarter valued at about $362,000. Retirement Guys Formula LLC boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 6.5% during the third quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 3,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 2.2% during the third quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 24,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 8.5% in the third quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 2,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 53.3% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $126.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $119.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Kimberly-Clark from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.40.

Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $119.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.36 billion, a PE ratio of 22.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.37. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $116.32 and a 12 month high of $147.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 292.92% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.77%.

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 3,000 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total value of $365,130.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,063,318.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 3,000 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total value of $365,130.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,063,318.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Zackery A. Hicks sold 3,020 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.43, for a total value of $360,678.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

