Prentice Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Prentice Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 227 shares during the period. Prentice Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Country Trust Bank boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 975.6% in the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Tower View Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. 76.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

NextEra Energy stock opened at $59.42 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.15 and a 52-week high of $86.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The business had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th were issued a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on NEE. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.14.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In other news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi acquired 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.59 per share, with a total value of $506,515.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,655.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc acquired 3,097,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.21 per share, with a total value of $74,991,056.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,097,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,201,056.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi acquired 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.59 per share, with a total value of $506,515.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,655.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

