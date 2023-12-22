Prentice Wealth Management LLC Has $6.85 Million Stock Position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Prentice Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,238 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,650 shares during the period. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF makes up about 3.1% of Prentice Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Prentice Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF worth $6,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 486.4% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000.

Get SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF alerts:

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SRLN opened at $41.80 on Friday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $40.62 and a 52-week high of $42.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.69.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Profile

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.