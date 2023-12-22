Summit Global Investments Boosts Holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Summit Global Investments grew its holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 53.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,164 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 48,576 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in American International Group were worth $8,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of American International Group by 35.5% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in shares of American International Group by 36.8% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,026 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of American International Group by 20.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group in the second quarter valued at about $77,000. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder International Group American sold 50,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total value of $1,025,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 365,413,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,490,984,786. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Price Performance

Shares of AIG opened at $66.57 on Friday. American International Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.66 and a 1-year high of $67.78. The stock has a market cap of $46.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. American International Group had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The business had revenue of $12.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

American International Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 13th. American International Group’s payout ratio is 27.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AIG. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of American International Group from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of American International Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of American International Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of American International Group from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.33.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

