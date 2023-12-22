Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Position Cut by WFA Asset Management Corp

WFA Asset Management Corp lowered its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,066 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 29,243 shares during the period. WFA Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of F. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 14.6% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 27,339 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 3,477 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Ford Motor by 275.4% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 111,481 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 81,783 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Ford Motor by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 325,778 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $5,509,000 after acquiring an additional 47,959 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 3.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 564,002 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $9,537,000 after purchasing an additional 16,498 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE F opened at $12.34 on Friday. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $9.63 and a 52-week high of $15.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.34.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $43.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.94 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 3.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is 39.22%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on F. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $11.30 price objective for the company. UBS Group began coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ford Motor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.02.

In other news, insider John Douglas Field acquired 182,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.05 per share, with a total value of $2,011,100.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 720,176 shares in the company, valued at $7,957,944.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

