First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Shares Bought by Auour Investments LLC

Auour Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) by 26.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,791 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,842 shares during the quarter. Auour Investments LLC’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period.

NASDAQ FMB opened at $51.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.02. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 12 month low of $48.08 and a 12 month high of $51.67.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were issued a $0.1275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%.

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

