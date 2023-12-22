SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) Shares Purchased by Auour Investments LLC

Auour Investments LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Free Report) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,081 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Auour Investments LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF were worth $495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 236.2% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the second quarter valued at $60,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPIP opened at $25.87 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.27. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.33 and a fifty-two week high of $26.74.

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (SPIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of inflation-protected US Treasurys with a remaining maturity of at least one year. SPIP was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.