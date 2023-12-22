Auour Investments LLC Sells 408 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Auour Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 408 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Auour Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Auour Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $4,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 115.0% during the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 565.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $163.64 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $143.34 and a 52 week high of $165.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $153.91 and its 200-day moving average is $155.97. The firm has a market cap of $52.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

