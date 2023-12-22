SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 46,440 Shares of Stellantis (NYSE:STLA)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its holdings in shares of Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 867,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,440 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $16,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STLA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 553.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 81,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 68,660 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 3.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 25,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 13.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 3,108 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 14.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 34,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 4,276 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 34.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,959,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,876,000 after purchasing an additional 505,920 shares during the period. 28.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stellantis

In related news, major shareholder N.V. Stellantis bought 12,313,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.68 per share, for a total transaction of $69,939,169.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,048,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,353,418.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Stellantis Trading Up 2.4 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of Stellantis stock opened at $23.43 on Friday. Stellantis has a fifty-two week low of $13.71 and a fifty-two week high of $23.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.12.

STLA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Monday, December 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Stellantis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $18.50 to $26.40 in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stellantis has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.85.

Stellantis Profile

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium passenger vehicles; pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and commercial vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

