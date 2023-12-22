Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,899 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 86,252.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 200,102,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,497,927,000 after purchasing an additional 199,871,215 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,080,437,000 after purchasing an additional 136,727,341 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,425,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,246,076,000 after acquiring an additional 31,548 shares during the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 7,733,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,149,791,000 after acquiring an additional 39,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 40,579.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 6,509,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,982,000 after acquiring an additional 6,493,148 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $434.37 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $408.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $406.84. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $344.34 and a 12-month high of $438.22. The firm has a market cap of $347.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

