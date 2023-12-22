SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 255.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,965 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,136 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $17,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MSCI. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in MSCI by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,771,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,789,834,000 after purchasing an additional 194,995 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of MSCI by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,227,973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,514,855,000 after buying an additional 82,761 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of MSCI by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,042,809 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $958,653,000 after buying an additional 240,639 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of MSCI by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,684,190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $788,506,000 after buying an additional 46,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of MSCI by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,570,337 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $736,741,000 after buying an additional 156,155 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

MSCI stock opened at $553.02 on Friday. MSCI Inc. has a twelve month low of $451.55 and a twelve month high of $572.50. The firm has a market cap of $43.74 billion, a PE ratio of 46.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $511.83 and a 200 day moving average of $512.31.

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.13. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 97.86% and a net margin of 39.76%. The company had revenue of $625.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is 46.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Redburn Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $554.00 price objective on shares of MSCI in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on MSCI from $620.00 to $613.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $570.00 target price on shares of MSCI in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Edward Jones initiated coverage on MSCI in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MSCI currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $569.14.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

