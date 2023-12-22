McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Trims Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lowered its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 4.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 516 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVW. MKT Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. FFG Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,075,000. Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.3% in the second quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 26,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after buying an additional 2,466 shares during the last quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 360,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,438,000 after buying an additional 2,282 shares during the period. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $203,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $75.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.54. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $57.19 and a 1 year high of $75.56.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

