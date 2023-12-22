Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 54.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 349,836 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 421,692 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $20,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in Schlumberger during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schlumberger by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Stock Up 0.1 %

SLB stock opened at $52.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Schlumberger Limited has a 1 year low of $42.73 and a 1 year high of $62.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.07. The firm has a market cap of $74.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.68.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 21.80%. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SLB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Societe Generale initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.44, for a total value of $327,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 169,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,902,476.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.44, for a total value of $327,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 169,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,902,476.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gavin Rennick sold 6,675 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total transaction of $352,974.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,112,979.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,925 shares of company stock worth $1,429,917 in the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

