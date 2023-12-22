SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Paychex by 29.2% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,823,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,105,599,000 after purchasing an additional 4,253,202 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Paychex by 27.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,757,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,347,252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528,158 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Paychex by 4.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,310,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $928,283,000 after purchasing an additional 328,614 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Paychex by 4.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,619,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $740,507,000 after purchasing an additional 297,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Paychex by 98,060.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,093,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $681,714,000 after buying an additional 6,087,596 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAYX stock opened at $118.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $118.69 and a 200 day moving average of $118.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $42.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.97. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.09 and a twelve month high of $129.70.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.51% and a net margin of 31.40%. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 80.73%.

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 41,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total value of $4,785,484.91. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,292,642. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on PAYX. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. UBS Group began coverage on Paychex in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Paychex from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Barclays decreased their price target on Paychex from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Paychex from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.00.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

