Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Acquired by Financial Management Professionals Inc.

Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,268 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TSLA. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tesla by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 2.8% in the second quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 1,387 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership raised its stake in Tesla by 1.3% during the second quarter. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership now owns 3,092 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 2,967 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 1,478 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TSLA. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $293.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com lowered Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Tesla from $271.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Tesla from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Tesla from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $232.86.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total value of $256,312.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,935,038.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.32, for a total transaction of $2,565,360.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,102 shares in the company, valued at $16,638,680.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total value of $256,312.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,935,038.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,222 shares of company stock valued at $8,091,898 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $254.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $809.04 billion, a PE ratio of 81.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $232.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $247.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.81 and a 12-month high of $299.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $23.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.19 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

