Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Purchased by CMH Wealth Management LLC

CMH Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,931 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $3,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avion Wealth lifted its position in Cummins by 1,571.4% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cummins in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Cummins in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Cummins by 89.6% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Cummins in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:CMI opened at $244.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $225.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $234.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $203.18 and a fifty-two week high of $265.28.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.14 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 26.12%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 19.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th were given a dividend of $1.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Cummins’s payout ratio is 34.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $243.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cummins presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $261.88.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

