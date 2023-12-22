CMH Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

CMH Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,694 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,506 shares during the quarter. Trade Desk makes up 1.9% of CMH Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. CMH Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $6,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TTD. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 2.9% in the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 1.5% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,480 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 3.2% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,399 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 2.4% in the first quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,704 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TTD opened at $76.38 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.10. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.20 and a fifty-two week high of $91.85. The company has a market cap of $37.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 246.39, a PEG ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $493.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.94 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 8.35%. Sell-side analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

TTD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Trade Desk from $105.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Trade Desk news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.82, for a total transaction of $236,381.18. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,571,255.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Trade Desk news, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 2,613 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.48, for a total transaction of $173,712.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 660,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,877,398.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.82, for a total value of $236,381.18. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,571,255.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 359,864 shares of company stock worth $28,301,307 in the last ninety days. 10.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trade Desk Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

