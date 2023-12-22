Courier Capital LLC Sells 1,806 Shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Courier Capital LLC reduced its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,806 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF worth $830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VRP. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 1,818.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC grew its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 8,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VRP opened at $23.07 on Friday. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a one year low of $20.88 and a one year high of $23.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.40.

The Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of variable- and floating-rate preferred stocks. VRP was launched on May 1, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

