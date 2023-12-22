CMH Wealth Management LLC Sells 115 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE)

CMH Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Vanguard Russell 1000 worth $3,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 in the second quarter valued at $99,000.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 alerts:

Vanguard Russell 1000 Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ VONE opened at $215.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $202.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.39. Vanguard Russell 1000 has a 1 year low of $170.65 and a 1 year high of $217.16.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Dividend Announcement

About Vanguard Russell 1000

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be paid a $0.9112 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VONE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.