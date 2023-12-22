2,369 Shares in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Purchased by OneAscent Financial Services LLC

OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NUE. Lincoln Capital LLC grew its position in Nucor by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 2.4% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC increased its stake in Nucor by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 2,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Forza Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nucor by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC boosted its position in Nucor by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Price Performance

Shares of NUE opened at $176.62 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $157.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Nucor Co. has a twelve month low of $129.79 and a twelve month high of $182.68. The company has a market cap of $43.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.64.

Nucor Increases Dividend

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $4.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.19 by $0.38. Nucor had a return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 13.98%. The firm had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 17.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.34%.

Insider Transactions at Nucor

In related news, COO David A. Sumoski sold 28,768 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total value of $5,034,687.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 200,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,113,656.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Nucor news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 15,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.28, for a total transaction of $2,644,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 140,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,777,564.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO David A. Sumoski sold 28,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total value of $5,034,687.68. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 200,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,113,656.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,339 shares of company stock worth $10,615,559. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NUE shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Nucor from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Nucor from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.33.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

