OneAscent Financial Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,015 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 298.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 212.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 114.6% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the second quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 88.2% during the second quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the period.

Get iShares Exponential Technologies ETF alerts:

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Price Performance

XT opened at $59.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.38. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 1-year low of $46.13 and a 1-year high of $59.49.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Company Profile

The iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (XT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that provides exposure to firms from developed and emerging markets, which create or use exponential technologies as defined by Morningstar.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.