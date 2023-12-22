Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Purchased by City Holding Co.

City Holding Co. increased its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,519 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Target were worth $1,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Target during the second quarter worth $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target by 150.6% during the second quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 213 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Target during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

TGT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Tigress Financial dropped their price target on shares of Target from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Target from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Target from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.88.

Target Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $139.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.99. The firm has a market cap of $64.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.10. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $102.93 and a 12-month high of $181.70.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Target

In other Target news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total value of $522,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,451 shares in the company, valued at $5,019,778.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total transaction of $522,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,019,778.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $2,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,354,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,127,520 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.