Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Position Reduced by Register Financial Advisors LLC

Register Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,248 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 357 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Target by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,570,634 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,725,904,000 after buying an additional 1,529,881 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Target by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,374,799 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,693,498,000 after acquiring an additional 92,702 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Target by 95,980.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,537,742 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,762,865,000 after purchasing an additional 18,518,448 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Target by 35.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,973,381 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,183,589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343,668 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Target by 1.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,443,280 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,110,515,000 after purchasing an additional 142,997 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Target Stock Up 1.8 %

TGT stock opened at $139.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $64.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.10. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $102.93 and a 12 month high of $181.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.99.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. Target had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 3.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TGT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Target from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Target from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Target from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Target from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Target has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.88.

In other Target news, insider Matthew L. Zabel sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total transaction of $525,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,165,106.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Matthew L. Zabel sold 4,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total value of $525,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,165,106.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $2,080,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,354,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,000 shares of company stock worth $3,127,520 in the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

