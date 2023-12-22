Cohen Klingenstein LLC Has $17.66 Million Stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Cohen Klingenstein LLC trimmed its position in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,428 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 172 shares during the period. Hess accounts for approximately 0.8% of Cohen Klingenstein LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Cohen Klingenstein LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $17,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hess in the first quarter valued at $26,000. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hess in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hess in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Hess in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hess by 24.0% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 403 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HES opened at $146.15 on Friday. Hess Co. has a 12 month low of $113.82 and a 12 month high of $167.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.16 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $146.19 and a 200-day moving average of $146.65.

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 14.94%. Hess’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Hess Co. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.72%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HES. Argus raised shares of Hess from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Hess from $205.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $160.00 target price (down previously from $197.00) on shares of Hess in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Hess from $166.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $171.00 price objective (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Hess in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.18.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

