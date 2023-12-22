SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Stock Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 436.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,271 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 102,739 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Trane Technologies worth $25,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Monte Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 4,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 295.4% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 33,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,476,000 after acquiring an additional 25,296 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after buying an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Trane Technologies Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of TT stock opened at $243.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $55.39 billion, a PE ratio of 28.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.05. Trane Technologies plc has a 1-year low of $162.04 and a 1-year high of $243.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $219.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $204.66.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 31.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $231.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $204.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. HSBC began coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $256.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $246.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Trane Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $187.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Trane Technologies

Insider Transactions at Trane Technologies

In related news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 17,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $3,868,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,477,820. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 17,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $3,868,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,477,820. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.36, for a total transaction of $355,818.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,184,981.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,366 shares of company stock valued at $7,093,065. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Trane Technologies

(Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.