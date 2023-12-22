S.A. Mason LLC Sells 3,148 Shares of Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS)

S.A. Mason LLC lessened its stake in shares of Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS – Free Report) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,148 shares during the quarter. S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings in Steelcase were worth $619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Steelcase in the second quarter worth approximately $122,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Steelcase in the second quarter worth $140,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Steelcase by 1,275.7% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 176,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 163,785 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Steelcase by 1.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,125,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,674,000 after acquiring an additional 17,983 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Steelcase in the second quarter worth about $1,251,000. 69.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SCS opened at $14.13 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Steelcase Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.39 and a 52 week high of $14.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.31.

Steelcase ( NYSE:SCS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. Steelcase had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The company had revenue of $777.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $796.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Steelcase Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 3rd. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.49%.

SCS has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Steelcase from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Steelcase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th.

Steelcase Inc provides a portfolio of furniture and architectural products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes furniture systems, seating, storage, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, such as work accessories, lighting, and mobile power and screens.

