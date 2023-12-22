Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Sold by S.A. Mason LLC

S.A. Mason LLC reduced its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 951 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHA opened at $47.01 on Friday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $38.05 and a 12 month high of $47.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.88.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

