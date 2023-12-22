Cooper Financial Group Increases Stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Cooper Financial Group raised its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,475 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Smithfield Trust Co increased its position in Constellation Brands by 4.7% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.2% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Constellation Brands by 0.5% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 24.0% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

NYSE:STZ opened at $235.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $43.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.73, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.75. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $208.12 and a 1 year high of $273.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $236.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $249.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.33. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.17 earnings per share. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd were issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 43.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Constellation Brands news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 102,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total transaction of $24,704,439.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 409,077 shares in the company, valued at $98,931,181.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on STZ. TheStreet raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Constellation Brands from $241.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. HSBC raised their price objective on Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Constellation Brands in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $292.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.00.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Further Reading

