McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Has $1.13 Million Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,176 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 798 shares during the quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SYY. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 166.0% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 16,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after buying an additional 10,065 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Sysco by 6.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 258,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,068,000 after acquiring an additional 16,772 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Sysco by 12.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 2,522 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 1.0% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 659,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,865,000 after acquiring an additional 6,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Sysco by 54.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.76, for a total value of $157,872.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $917,236.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $73.53 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.70. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $62.24 and a twelve month high of $82.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.13.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.05. Sysco had a return on equity of 117.17% and a net margin of 2.35%. The firm had revenue of $19.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.34%.

SYY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Sysco from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sysco in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Sysco from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.30.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

