Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $53.68

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $53.68 and last traded at $53.35, with a volume of 25082 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $52.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th.

Apogee Enterprises Stock Up 3.1 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $339.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.38 million. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 23.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apogee Enterprises Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 24th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 23rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.10%.

Insider Activity at Apogee Enterprises

In related news, EVP Curtis John Dobler sold 2,151 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.27, for a total value of $101,677.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,528,333.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apogee Enterprises

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Apogee Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Apogee Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Apogee Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. 88.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apogee Enterprises Company Profile

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and installs custom glass and aluminum windows, curtainwalls, storefront, and entrance systems for the exterior of buildings primarily in the commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential construction sectors.

