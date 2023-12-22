Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Purchases 780 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 11.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,715 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 150.8% during the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 593,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,058,000 after buying an additional 356,900 shares during the period. BOKF NA boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 142,535 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,898,000 after buying an additional 51,971 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,391,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,146,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 141.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,510 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,500,000 after buying an additional 24,874 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on OXY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $84.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.18.

Occidental Petroleum Price Performance

OXY stock opened at $60.44 on Friday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $55.12 and a 1 year high of $67.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $53.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.50.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 25.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.44 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.75%.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 3,200,799 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.55 per share, for a total transaction of $181,005,183.45. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 238,533,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,489,051,837.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders purchased 11,447,143 shares of company stock worth $677,246,135 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

(Free Report)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.