Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 267,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 29,910 shares during the quarter. Realty Income accounts for 1.6% of Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $13,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Realty Income by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 6,433 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Realty Income by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 18,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Realty Income in the 1st quarter worth $592,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Realty Income by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 115,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,020,000 after purchasing an additional 8,803 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Realty Income by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total transaction of $199,430.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $603,418.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Realty Income Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of O traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.51. 257,904 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,910,552. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.68. The company has a market capitalization of $41.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Realty Income Co. has a 12 month low of $45.03 and a 12 month high of $68.85.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.67). The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $999.01 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a jan 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.2565 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. This represents a yield of 5.4%. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous jan 24 dividend of $0.26. Realty Income’s payout ratio is presently 232.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

O has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Realty Income from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of Realty Income in a report on Monday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Realty Income from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Realty Income from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.45.

View Our Latest Analysis on O

About Realty Income

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,250 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.