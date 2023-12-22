RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO) Shares Acquired by Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO – Free Report) by 20.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,844 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,508 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of RXO worth $1,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RXO in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RXO in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its holdings in shares of RXO by 7,985.7% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,795 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in RXO during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in RXO during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Get RXO alerts:

RXO Stock Performance

Shares of RXO traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.05. The stock had a trading volume of 19,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,014,769. RXO, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.75 and a fifty-two week high of $24.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RXO ( NYSE:RXO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. RXO had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 10.55%. The company had revenue of $976.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $957.88 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that RXO, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RXO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of RXO from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of RXO from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of RXO from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “negative” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of RXO from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.08.

Get Our Latest Research Report on RXO

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Mfn Partners, Lp bought 30,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.15 per share, for a total transaction of $553,974.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 12,705,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $230,611,921.65. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Christine S. Breves purchased 5,100 shares of RXO stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.90 per share, with a total value of $101,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,265.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Mfn Partners, Lp purchased 30,522 shares of RXO stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.15 per share, with a total value of $553,974.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,705,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $230,611,921.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 205,948 shares of company stock worth $4,013,364 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About RXO

(Free Report)

RXO, Inc provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services. The company also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. RXO, Inc was founded in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RXO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RXO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RXO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.